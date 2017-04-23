Inside Texas Politics (4/23/17)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

NEWSMAKER

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson completed her first 100 days in office. She talks with Host Jason Whitely and Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Bud Kennedy about that milestone she crossed. She also discusses what it will take to get re-elected as the only Republican elected countywide and the changes she's making as Dallas' District Attorney.

STATEWIDE



At first, the so-called bathroom bill was dead on arrival in the Texas House. Then Representative Ron Simmons from Carrollton proposed a lighter bill. It was unlike the senate's version – Rep. Simmons’s bill does not require people to use the restroom of the sex with which they were born. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott backed the House bill, but after an all-nighter in committee, it did not pass. Ross Ramsey, co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, discussed the bill’s future. Ramsey also talked about Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings’ stance against the House bill to fix the Dallas police and fire pension system.



MY VOICE, MY OPINION



A thief stole a rainbow flag flying outside a Unitarian Universalist church in Plano last week. The thief left a note saying he or she didn't agree with the flag. Chris Krok – from WBAP 820 AM – says he doesn’t either, but stealing it was the wrong thing to do. Here's Chris Krok from WBAP 820 AM with My Voice, My Opinion.





NEWSMAKER 2



For a quarter of a century improving education has defined the career of Democratic State Rep. Helen Giddings. Rep. Giddings talked about the bills she has filed during this legislative session to stop shaming children in the school lunch line and to quit suspending students under the fourth grade.





FLASHPOINT



Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson – a Republican – say she supports Dallas' cite and release program for minor marijuana possession. That’s the focus of this morning’s Flashpoint.

From the right, Mark Davis of 660AM The Answer. And from the left, Rich Hancock of Virtual News Center.com.





ROUNDTABLE



Reporters roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Bud and Ross returned to discuss whether there is a dominant Republican or Democrat that Texans follow, the Lyceum poll released this week that showed U.S. Senator Ted Cruz losing to U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castor for Senate, and how the group Empower Texans is exercising its influence.

