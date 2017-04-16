Inside Texas Politics (4/16/17)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

NEWSMAKER



Republicans began this year with high hopes but have not yet been able to chalk up many accomplishments in Washington, D.C. Neil Gorsuch got confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court. But tax reform is now up in the air and no one knows if repealing Obamacare will come back to this Congress. Both issues could affect your wallet and they are questions we posed to Senator Ted Cruz during a visit to Denton. Cruz also happens to be proud about an accomplishment of his own.





STATEWIDE



For four years now, you've had to show drivers’ license or passport to vote. But the Texas Voter ID law now appears to be history. A federal judge struck it down last week and said it intentionally discriminates against black and Hispanic voters. Ross Ramsey, co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, explained why state lawmakers might make changes to it. Ramsey also said why school choice might not be completely dead yet and explained who benefits in Attorney General Ken Paxton’s criminal trial moving from Collin County to Houston.





MY VOICE, MY OPINION



Dallas’ 2017 Mega March was smaller than expected but still drew thousands of participants last Sunday. Ed Gray from the Commish Radio Show raises a good point this morning. What do they do now?

Here he is with My Voice, My Opinion.





NEWSMAKER 2



Lawmakers in Austin are considering tacking on a new fee to nursing homes. It's designed to get matching money from Medicaid. Inside Texas Politics discussed the issue a few weeks ago explaining how some retirement centers with residents who pay privately worry this new fee could cost them big time. But this morning, the other side of the issue with Ron Payne, who chairs the Texas Healthcare Association. He argues why many senior facilities need it so badly.





FLASHPOINT



White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer drew criticism last week suggesting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is worse than Adolf Hitler. It's another stumble for the Trump administration and the spark that lit this morning's Flashpoint. From the right, Mark Davis of 660AM The Answer and from the left, Rich Hancock of VirtualNewsCenter.com.





ROUNDTABLE

Reporters roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Bud and Ross returned to discuss the fate of religious freedom bills in the Texas legislature, State Rep. Jonathan Stickland tangling with members of his own party and statewide reaction to problems in Dallas with its emergency sirens getting hacked, the city’s outdated 911 system, and the lingering problem to the police and fire pension.

