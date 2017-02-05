Inside Texas Politics (2/5/17)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

NEWSMAKER

Tuesday marks one month, since the gavel fell and opened this legislative session. Priorities are clearly established now, committee hearings underway and lawmakers are digging in. Joining host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram are two state senators from Dallas – Republican Don Huffines and Democrat Royce West. In studio, they debated school choice legislation, killing the state’s franchise tax, and were both asked whether they would consider running for Congress.

STATEWIDE

Governor Abbott's State of the State address last week reiterated his priority to improve child protective services, ban sanctuary cities and call a convention of states to amend the U.S. Constitution. Ross Ramsey, the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, discussed Abbott’s call for a state hiring freeze and how much the legislature will give him this session. Ross also spoke about Governor Abbott’s visit to the border – how he pushed for border security but also defended how much Mexico means to Texas as its largest trading partner. And eliminating straight ticket-voting is picking up momentum at the capitol. Ross shared why and how the Chief Justice of the Texas Supreme Court weighed in on it.

MY VOICE, MY OPINION

It was exactly one week ago when crowds started to gather at DFW Airport. The protest of President Trump's travel ban lasted several days. Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings even apologized to people who got detained. And it was that apology sparked this response from Chris Krok of WBAP AM.

NEWSMAKER 2

Dwaine Caraway was a well-known face at Dallas city hall while serving four consecutive terms on council. He was even the acting mayor briefly when Tom Leppert left. But after being term-limited out, Caraway is now on a comeback campaign to return to council. He appeared in studio with host Jason Whitely to discuss what more he wants to accomplish that he hasn’t already achieved.

FLASHPOINT

Torturing detainees is a debate that has divided this country for more than a decade. President Trump says waterboarding works. That statement sparked this morning's Flashpoint. From the right, Mark Davis of 660AM The Answer and from the left, former Democratic State Representative Domingo Garcia.



ROUNDTABLE

Reporters’ roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Bud and Ross returned to look at who might emerge from the left to run for office in 2018 or 2020, what Gov. Abbott did not mention in his state of the state address, and what kind of priority that sanctuary cities legislation will have the House of Representatives.

(© 2017 WFAA)