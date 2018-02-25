Inside Texas Politics (2/25/18)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

NEWSMAKER

The race for an open seat in the Texas House of Representatives is where Inside Texas Politics began today. State Rep. Cindy Burkett walked away from her seat in District 113 to run for state Senate. The 113th is a sliver of eastern Dallas County including some of Rowlett, Garland, Mesquite, Sunnyvale, Balch Springs, part of Dallas, and Seagoville. Republicans have owned this seat for eight years but Democrats see opportunity. Two candidates are running for the nomination; Rhetta Andrews Bowers, a part-time educator and Billy Ingram, a 34-year veteran of Dallas Fire-Rescue. They staked out positions on guns, tolling part of I-635 on the eastern side of Dallas, and overcoming double-digit Republican wins of this seat in the past.

STATEWIDE

The UT / Texas Tribune poll last week raised eyebrows. Lupe Valdez leads Andrew White significantly in the Democratic race for governor. But White leads her with fundraising. So, what to make of that finding? Ross Ramsey, the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, discussed that race and other key takeaways from the survey. Ross also explained what’s likely next after a court convicted state Senator Carlos Uresti on 11 felony charges including fraud. How does he survive politically?

MY VOICE, MY OPINION

Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway first floated the idea here on this program; that Dallas should not welcome the NRA convention in May. Caraway reiterated that last week after the school shooting in Florida. But this morning, Chris Krok of WBAP 820 AM, offered a rebuttal.

NEWSMAKER 2

Texas public schools, how they are funded and what students are taught have become lightning rod issues lately. Empower Texans and the Texas Attorney General argue that superintendents are going too far in promoting voting. But Sunnyvale ISD superintendent Doug Williams is among those who say they will not be intimidated when urging teachers and students to go to the polls. He took questions on what will educators have planned next.

FLASHPOINT

Neither this state nor this country spend what they should on education. To make schools safer, President Trump wants to spend money to train teachers and arm them. The issue sparked this morning's Flashpoint. From the right, Mark Davis of 660 AM The Answer and from the left, author and producer, Katie Sherrod.

ROUNDTABLE

Reporter's roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Bud and Ross returned along with Berna Dean Steptoe, WFAA’s political producer, to discuss increased turnout by Democrats in early voting, which races are drawing people to the polls, mudslinging between Cindy Burkett and state Senator Bob Hall regarding a domestic violence allegation from the senator's divorce 20-years ago, and the national debate about arming teachers.

