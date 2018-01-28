Inside Texas Politics (1/28/18)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

NEWSMAKER

Inside Texas Politics begins with a debate between the two Democrats running for the party nomination in Texas Senate District 10. The candidates are Allison Campolo, a researcher getting her Ph.D. in veterinary biomedical science, and Beverly Powell, a local businesswoman and school board member in Burleson. Campolo and Powell joined host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram.

STATEWIDE



Land Commissioner George P. Bush was on the other side of an issue from Governor Greg Abbott. However, Bush quickly changed his mind saying he misspoke. Ross Ramsey, the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, discussed whether Commissioner Bush got a talking to from the Governor. Ross also shared his thoughts about a new study that reveals how Texas would look with different redistricting rules, and whether there is a market for the state’s first legal cannabis crop that has just been harvested.



MY VOICE, MY OPINION

The FBI has mired itself in politics by having to explain how it lost thousands of text messages and then found some. Still, Debbie Georgatos, from 660 AM The Answer, says the revelation rightfully raises questions in this week’s My Voice, My Opinion.

NEWSMAKER 2



State Senator Royce West joins host Jason Whitely to explain why Senator West isn’t worried about the lawsuit filed by the Dallas County Republican Party. The Dallas GOP says 128 Democrats should be kicked off the primary ballot because the Democratic Party chairwoman did not sign their applications as required by law. Senator West is one of those Democrats.

FLASHPOINT

President Donald Trump has a deal for Democrats. He says he will give citizenship to those so-called Dreamers if U.S. taxpayers will pay for a border wall, and he wants a crackdown on other immigrants living in the U.S. illegally. The president's proposal sparked Flashpoint. From the right, Mark Davis of 660 AM The Answer. And from the left, Rich Hancock of VirtualNewsCenter.com.

ROUNDTABLE

Reporters Roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Bud Kennedy and Ross Ramsey returned to discuss the latest endorsements of the Texas Association of Business (the state's largest business lobby), the lawsuit filed by Dallas County Republicans to remove 128 Democrats off the primary ballot, and whether Texas Congressional District 6 is moving farther right. District 6 is currently represented by Congressman Joe Barton (R-TX).

© 2018 WFAA-TV