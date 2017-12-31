Inside Texas Politics (12/31/17)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

NEWSMAKER

As we move into 2018, expect the jockeying to begin for the next Speaker of the Texas House. We're a year away from a vote but Republicans – some of them at least – want the party to have this decided before it gets to the floor. In studio, state Rep. Ron Simmons, R-Carrollton. He is often mentioned as a potential candidate to lead the House. It’s one of the topics we had for Rep. Simmons this morning. Joining the questioning as always, Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram.

FLASHPOINT

It’s two-on-one in Flashpoint this morning. Mark Davis, Domingo Garcia and Rich Hancock all look ahead to the new year with different viewpoints.

PREDICTIONS

Picking up on that theme, Reporters Roundtable is expanded this morning with its own political predictions. Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram and Ross Ramsey of the Texas Tribune join host Jason Whitely to consider how some stories will play out in 2018. Topics include Attorney General Ken Paxton’s legal future, how Hurricane Harvey will impact the mid-term election, the potential success of Democrats, and why women candidates might outperform in Dallas and statewide as sexual harassment scandals continue to get uncovered.

