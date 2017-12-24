Inside Texas Politics (12/24/17)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

NEWSMAKER

Democrats are hopeful they'll start crossing things off their list in the new year. The party occupying the presidency traditionally loses congressional seats in the mid-term elections. It happened with George W. Bush and Barack Obama. But how big of a dent can Democrats make in 2018? Congressman Keith Ellison, D-Minnesota, joined host Jason Whitely this morning. Ellison is deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee. He was asked what Texas Democrats could be doing better, whether he would consider running for president in 2020 and why Democrats trail Republicans in fundraising even with a president who polls low. Joining the questioning is Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram.

STATEWIDE

Few things define Texas more than the Alamo. But state lawmakers have lots of questions about work underway around this World Heritage Site. At issue, is Land Commissioner George P. Bush being as transparent as he can be? His office is leading the work. The Texas Tribune joined WFAA to discuss what sparked interest from state senators and with elections looming, why Texas voter ID laws are back in court.

MY VOICE, MY OPINION

One of Dallas' long-term problems is affordable housing. The flourishing real estate market only exacerbates the problem. This morning, in My Voice, My Opinion, Cydney Walker argues why changing that should be one of Dallas' New Year's resolutions.

NEWSMAKER 2

The state's most serious primary challenge is likely to be for Texas Agriculture Commissioner. Incumbent Sid Miller, a Stephenville Republican, faces a challenge from within the Republican ranks. Trey Blocker, an attorney and former lobbyist, is running against Miller. Blocker joined us from Austin to discuss his own professional background, what he would eliminate from a department he calls “bloated,” and how much money he thinks he could cut from the budget.

FLASHPOINT

Democrats are hopeful that they pick up more congressional seats in 2018. The question sparking Flashpoint this morning is whether Virginia and Alabama have started a blue wave? From the right, Mark Davis of 660 AM The Answer and from the left former Democratic State Representative Domingo Garcia.

ROUNDTABLE

Reporters roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Among the topics discussed is why Texas Democrats went right up until the filing deadlines to recruit high profile gubernatorial candidates, how state lawmakers will justify Texas A&M just paying $75–million dollars to a new football coach, and what Santa Claus can bring to Dallas, Fort Worth and North Texas in 2018.

