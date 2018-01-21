Inside Texas Politics (1/21/18)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

NEWSMAKER



Over the last few days, there have been a lot of headlines that could have a strong impact on the City of Dallas. Mayor Mike Rawlings appeared on Inside Texas Politics to discuss the potential move of a second Amazon headquarters to Dallas, what’s next for school crossing guards, Governor Greg Abbott’s property tax plan, and those rental bikes scattered all over the city. Mayor Rawlings joined host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram.





STATEWIDE



Recently, Amazon narrowed its search for a second headquarters down to 20 cities. In Texas, both Dallas and Austin made the cut. Now local leaders, from both cities, are no doubt considering ways to sweeten their offer to land the big deal. Ross Ramsey, the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, discussed what’s really in this Amazon deal for citizens of Dallas and Austin. Ramsey also talked about why schools can't bus students to vote, and a state senator’s upcoming trial for fraud.





MY VOICE, MY OPINION



Last week, most Texas Republicans remained silent after President Donald Trump used vulgar language describing Haiti and African countries. Contributor Ed Gray, from the Commish Radio Show, has a history lesson in this week’s My Voice, My Opinion.





NEWSMAKER 2



Dallas County is taking steps now to clean up its mess with mail-in ballots. This type of ballot was at the center of several news stories about allegations of voter fraud. Wade Emmert, an election law attorney and former chairman of the Dallas County Republican Party, joined host Jason Whitely to discuss the impact the County's latest move will have on the upcoming March 6th election.





FLASHPOINT



President Donald Trump celebrates an anniversary this weekend marking his first full year in office. Flashpoint debates the good and bad over the last year. From the right, Mark Davis of 660 AM The Answer. And from the left, Rich Hancock of VirtualNewsCenter.com.





ROUNDTABLE



Reporters roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Bud Kennedy and Ross Ramsey returns to discuss Governor Gregg Abbott’s new plan for property taxes, campaign finance reports that show several challengers outraised incumbents in the latest fundraising numbers, and whether it’s shocking or just politics when a Republican candidate offered to pay off his opponent’s campaign debts if the opponent dropped out of the race.

