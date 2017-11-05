Inside Texas Politics (11/5/17)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

NEWSMAKER

It is the biggest issue on this coming Tuesday’s, November 7, 2017, ballot. Voters will decide whether to dissolve Dallas County Schools. It runs buses for nine districts in North Texas. State Senator Don Huffines (R-Dallas), made the argument as to why Dallas County Schools is no longer needed. The organization says it has made changes, however, the chair of the board declined to appear on Inside Texas Politics, saying it would be unproductive. Senator Huffines joined host Jason Whitely, and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram.

STATEWIDE

In another example of Russian influence in 2016, a Russian Facebook page organized a protest in Houston last year, while a second page launched a counter-protest. Both protests happened outside a mosque. Ross Ramsey, the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, discussed what lawmakers are prepared to do, if anything, to stop Russia’s meddling. Ramsey also talked about the $10 million Governor Greg Abbott gave to one of the companies being invested by Texas and other states in the opioid crisis, and the Governor’s trip to Washington, D.C. last week.

MY VOICE, MY OPINION

Repairing streets in Dallas and improving city parks are two of the items in Tuesday’s, November 7, bond election. On-line talk show host Cydney Walker explained why voters should keep watch on how the bond money is being spent in this week’s My Voice, My Opinion.

NEWSMAKER 2

It has been six weeks now since the massacre in Las Vegas, and investigators haven’t been able to find a motive. Local mass shootings expert Wayne Nance was in the Mandalay Bay Hotel when the terror began. He discussed with host Jason Whitely the behavior that might have led the shooter to open fire.

FLASHPOINT

The news that the New York terror attack suspect got into the country by way of a “lottery system” for visas sparked Flashpoint. From the right, Mark Davis of 660AM The Answer. And from the left, former Democratic State Rep. Domingo Garcia.

ROUNDTABLE

Reporters Roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Ross Ramsey and Bud Kennedy returned to discuss the Republican tax plan that Texas Congressman Kevin Brady is moving through Congress, the retiring of two veteran Republican congressmen, and Senator Ted Cruz and Governor Greg Abbott’s strong defense of NAFTA.

© 2017 WFAA-TV