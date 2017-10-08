Inside Texas Politics (10/8/17)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

NEWSMAKER



State Rep. Ron Simmons appeared in studio to discuss his idea of helping Houston and the Texas Gulf Coast recover from Hurricane Harvey. Simmons, R-Carrollton, proposes Texas establishing “a state infrastructure bank” to make loans to residents and businesses so they can return to normalcy as quickly, as possible.



Simmons also discusses a potential federal ban on so-called “bump stocks” which can make rifles fire at a rapid rate, and the Republican race for the next Speaker of the Texas House.



STATEWIDE

It's been more than two years since Attorney General Ken Paxton was indicted on securities fraud. Now, there’s another delay. Prosecutors have put off Paxton’s trial until 2018 over a dispute about pay.



But after federal charges were dropped earlier this year, what does another delay by the prosecution suggest about the integrity of the state’s case?



Ross Ramsey, co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, discussed that, charter schools now getting taxpayer money for their buildings and administrators at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission taking home big pay raises while the rank and file employees have not had any salary increases.







MY VOICE, MY OPINION



The State Fair of Texas is becoming a political issue at Dallas City Hall. It’s one that frustrates Cydney Walker. She hosts Coffee and Politics 101, an online talk show, and explains her position in My Voice, My Opinion.







NEWSMAKER 2



Stephen Paddock, 64, used a “bump stock” to make his rifles fire rounds faster when he murdered 58 people a week ago today in Las Vegas. Two Texas Republicans were among the first to talk about banning them.



Now the National Rifle Association has expressed interest in it, as well. Matthew Wilson, Ph.D., a professor of political science at Southern Methodist University, explained the politics behind the NRA’s rare position and what it might mean going into the 2018 election year.





FLASHPOINT



President Trump’s long-promised tax plan is said to be quietly coming together in Congress. The GOP needs a legislative win and says tax cuts will spark economic growth. But Democrats ask – at what cost?



That’s the focus of Flashpoint. From the right, Mark Davis, of 660AM The Answer and from the left Rich Hancock of VirtualNewsCenter.com.







ROUNDTABLE

Reporters Roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Ross returned and Robert Ashley, host at KHVN 970AM, joined the conversation this morning while Bud Kennedy is off.



Ashley and Ramsey discussed how soon the state might start studying ways to reduce mail-in ballot fraud without disenfranchising minority voters, the political futures of White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson which were both in question last week, and the increasing likelihood that a ban on “bump stocks” might actually pass Congress

