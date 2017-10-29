Inside Texas Politics (10/29/17)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

NEWSMAKER

Texas House Speaker Joe Straus dropped a bombshell this week when he announced that he would not seek re-election. The San Antonio Republican said it is time to retire after a record-tying fifth term as speaker. Can the Tea Party takeover now? Two State Representatives Jason Villalba (R-Dallas) and Tony Tinderholt (R-Arlington) discussed who might get the gravel, and the direction that the Republican-controlled House might take. They joined host Jason Whitely, and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram.





STATEWIDE

President Donald Trump's border wall could be getting closer to reality. The federal government showed off eight prototypes of what it could look like. That's a major step in the president's campaign promise to build a wall along the southern border of Mexico. Patrick Svitek, a top reporter at the Texas Tribune, discussed the eight prototypes, and that Andrew White, the son of former Texas Governor Mark White, is considering a run for governor.





MY VOICE, MY OPINION

Russia and President Donald Trump have been synonymous for more than a year now, but allegations against Russian influence with Hillary Clinton have now resurfaced. Debbie Georgatos, from 660 AM The Answer, explained why she thinks it is so worrisome.







NEWSMAKER 2

Dallas police are at a loss as to how to handle K2 overdoses. K2 is a synthetic form of marijuana, and it is tying up police and paramedics on overdose cases. The K2 drug problem is eating up personnel and tax money. This week, Dallas City Councilman Tennell Atkins will unveil a plan to address the growing problem. He joined host Jason Whitley to give him an idea as to what to expect.







FLASHPOINT

Regular watchers of Inside Texas Politics know it is rare for Katie Sherrod to stick up for a Republican. That’s what she does in Flashpoint – defend House Speaker Joe Straus. From the right, Mark Davis of 660 AM The Answer. And from the left - author and producer, Katie Sherrod.



ROUNDTABLE

Reporters Roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Patrick Svitek and Bud Kennedy returned to discuss House Speaker Joe Straus’ decision not to run for re-election, how Straus’ retirement will affect the House races in the Super Tuesday primaries, and President Trump’s recent fundraising trip to Dallas.



