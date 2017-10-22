Inside Texas Politics (10/22/17)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

NEWSMAKER

Fort Worth Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner appeared in studio to discuss the $750 million bond for Fort Worth voters. This bond package is the largest in Tarrant County history. Dr. Scribner explained what’s on the ballot and why it matters. He joined host David Schechter, in for Jason Whitely, and Bud Kennedy of the Star Telegram. The election is Tuesday, November 7, 2017.





STATEWIDE

The latest poll from the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune says 79% of Texas Republicans approve of President Trump. But when asked if he's honest or fit to be president, the answers get interesting. Ross Ramsey, co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, revealed what the poll said about President Trump’s approval among the majority of Texans, and discussed the seven constitutional amendments on the November 7th election ballot.





MY VOICE, MY OPINION

Fallout from the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal continues. More than two dozen women have come forward to share their stories. It's the topic of activist and lawyer Amanda Ghagar's My Voice, My Opinion.

NEWSMAKER 2

President Donald Trump wants bi-partisan support for his aggressive tax-cut plan. South Carolina U. S. Rep. James Clyburn said the plan is bad for America. Rep. Clyburn, the third-ranking Democrat in the House, was in North Texas this week for a lecture at the University of Texas Arlington. He joined David Schechter, in for Jason Whitely, to talk healthcare and tax cuts.





FLASHPOINT

When NFL owners and players met this week to discuss the national anthem protest, owners did not demand that players stand. Their decision sparked a fiery debate in Flashpoint. From the right, Mark Davis with 660 Am the Answer, and from the left, former Democratic State Representative Domingo Garcia.

ROUNDTABLE

Reporters Roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Ross Ramsey and Bud Kennedy returned to discuss the national backlash over Democratic U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson’s controversial comments about sexual assault, and former President George W. Bush’s speech against bigotry and prejudice.





© 2017 WFAA-TV