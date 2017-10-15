Inside Texas Politics (10/15/17)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

Last month, President Donald Trump ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program known as DACA. It allowed children of immigrant parents to stay in the country. Because of this, Dallas ISD stands a chance of losing bilingual teachers – in a district that is 70 percent Hispanic. Dallas ISD Trustee Miguel Solis discussed the impact teachers having to leave the county because of DACA could have on Dallas schools. Solis’ district covers Love Field, Northwest and Central Dallas. He joined host David Schechter, in for Jason Whitely, and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram.





Some Republican lawmakers want more scrutiny of the rapid-fire modification device called “bump stock.” Stephen Paddock, 64, used a “bump stock” to make his rifles fire rounds faster when he killed 58 people in Las Vegas. After initially declining to commit on the issue, U.S. Representative Joe Barton now wants to know if the device should be regulated. Ross Ramsey, co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, discussed why Rep. Barton is now speaking out, the reason Houston-flood homeowners didn’t know their homes were inside a pair of storm reservoirs, and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz outraising his Democratic opponent U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke in the third quarter.

The Las Vegas shooter, Stephen Paddock, killed 58 people and injured nearly 500. Authorities found at least 23 weapons in his hotel room and more at his home. Ed Gray with The Commish Radio said it’s time to urge politicians to change gun laws in My Voice, My Opinion.





President Donald Trump hit the road this week promoting his tax plan. President Trump promised big tax cuts, but the Republican lead Congress is quietly scaling back key provisions - setting up a possible showdown. Matt Mackowiak, political consultant and president of Potomac Strategy Group, discussed whether a tax overhaul bill has a chance of passing by the end of this year.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that players who took a knee during the national anthem would not play. That sparked this morning's Flashpoint. From the right, former Dallas County Republican Party Chairman Wade Emmert and from the left, writer and producer Katie Sherrod.





Reporters Roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Bud Kennedy and Ross Ramsey returned to discuss the reason behind Speaker Joe Straus naming a committee on the Texas business climate, Governor Greg Abbott’s sharp words about the Texas Congressional delegation, and the statement Texas Democrats issued and then retracted blaming the campus carry law for a Tech police officer getting shot.

