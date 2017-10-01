Inside Texas Politics (10/1/17)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

NEWSMAKER



This time next year, Dallas Independent School District will not have any campuses named after Confederate generals. Last Thursday, trustees voted unanimously to let communities come up with new names for four schools. However, the debate over renaming the schools took some interesting turns. Trustee Joyce Foreman, who represents southwest Oak Cliff, is in studio to explain why Dallas ISD's black board members argued to let shorter Confederate names remain on schools – if communities agreed to them. Trustee Foreman joined host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram.





STATEWIDE



Texas House Speaker Joe Straus has a challenger from within the Republican ranks. State Representative Phil King from Weatherford says he will run to lead that chamber in 2019.

Ross Ramsey, the executive editor of the Texas Tribune, discussed Rep. King’s chances, and whether Speaker Straus’ job is in jeopardy after such a high-profile session with the bathroom bill?

Ross also commented on Senator John Cornyn’s endorsement of fellow Senator Ted Cruz in the 2018 election, and the concerns about the Addicks and Barker reservoirs’ integrity long before this latest test from Hurricane Harvey.





MY VOICE

There are pictures of fans burning NFL merchandise on Facebook. Apparently, those silent protest of football players taking a knee during the national anthem has a lot of people upset, including Chris Krok from WBAP 820 AM. He explains why he doesn't like the protest in My Voice, My Opinion.





NEWSMAKER 2

Lawyer and community leader, Regina Montoya worked in President Bill Clinton’s White House, and is often mentioned as a potential challenger against Republican Congressman Pete Sessions.

During a recent interview, host Jason Whitely asked her if she intends to jump into the race for Congressman Sessions’ seat.

FLASHPOINT

NFL players say taking a knee is a silent protest against how African-Americans are treated in this country. Many whites call it disrespectful. It's where Flashpoint begins. From the right – Mark Davis – of 660AM The Answer. And from the left – Rich Hancock of Virtual News Center.com.

ROUNDTABLE

Reporters roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Bud Kennedy and Ross Ramsey returned to discuss the controversy surrounding President Donald Trump and the NFL last week, whether the loss of an election in Alabama sends a message to primary voters in Texas, and the tension caused by Houston’s request to tap into the state’s rainy day fund.

