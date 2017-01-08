Inside Texas Politics (01/08/17)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

NEWSMAKER

On Tuesday in Austin, the 85th Texas Legislature gavels into session at the state capitol. In studio to discuss the biggest bills so far along with their own priorities are Democrat State Rep. Eric Johnson, who represents Dallas and Mesquite, and Republican State Rep. Ron Simmons from Carrollton. Joining host Jason Whitely with questioning is Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram.





STATEWIDE

How much lawmakers accomplish depends in part on an announcement from State Comptroller Glenn Hegar on Monday. Ross Ramsey, the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, discussed what’s expected in Hegar’s revenue estimate due this week and how it might affect potential legislation. Ramsey also discussed two potential challengers for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, U.S. Rep. Sam Johnson’s retirement, and whether any changes are expected after minority groups asked federal judges to rule on the state’s redistricting maps.

MY VOICE, MY OPINION

Dallas' police and fire pension fund is a mismanaged disaster. But our next contributor said disgruntled cops and firefighters shouldn't be criticizing the mayor but instead need to go after some of their own.

Chris Krok from WBAP 820 AM explained in My Voice, My Opinion.





NEWSMAKER PART 2

The case against one of the women charged alongside Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price might be in jeopardy. Kathy Neely got a separate trial from the commissioner’s. Both are charged with corruption. But in 2009, Neely was a key witness who helped prosecutors convict former Dallas Councilman Don Hill. At the time though, prosecutors never revealed that Neely was also potentially a suspect. Her attorneys now claim she might have provided information that was used against her. Victor Vital, a white collar attorney, has watched this case for months and spoke to host Jason Whitely about Neely’s future and what this new development could mean for convictions in Hill’s case.









FLASHPOINT

Donald Trump does not believe it but top intelligence officials told U.S. senators that Russia interfered with the presidential election. How to handle it is this morning's Flashpoint. From the right, Mark Davis of 660 AM The Answer and from the left former Democratic State Representative Domingo Garcia.





ROUNDTABLE

Reporters roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Bud and Ross returned to discuss SB 6 – the bathroom bill – and what kind of support it will have outside the Senate. They also offered opinions on how Lt. Gov. Patrick and Speaker Straus will work together, and they spoke about how the president-elect is influencing Texas politics.

