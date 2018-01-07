Inside Texas Politics (01/07/18)

NEWSMAKER

U.S. Congressman Michael Burgess (R-TX 26th District) joined host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram to discuss what’s likely to be a rough ride for the GOP through the mid-term elections. Republicans can point to tax reform as a major legislative victory. However, the party has yet to fund healthcare for uninsured children that expired last September.





STATEWIDE

There has been four months since Hurricane Harvey hit Texas. Some Texas churches are still not able to worship in their sanctuaries. Three congregations sued FEMA claiming that it's not fair that religious institutions aren't eligible for disaster aid. Ross Ramsey, co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, discussed the outcome of the churches’ suit. He also discussed how a South Texas bureaucrat got rich on contracts for the border wall, and the failure of Republican Congressman Blake Farenthold (R-TX 27th District) to repay taxpayers.





MY VOICE, MY OPINION

There is an issue that is stirring up Dallas Democrats. In the March primary, a number of African-American Democratic women want to unseat white Democratic men. Ed Gray, from the Commish Radio Show, separates the politics from the public service in this week’s My Voice, My Opinion.





NEWSMAKER 2

Andrew White, the son of former Governor Mark White, is a political newcomer trying to follow his dad’s footsteps to the governor’s mansion. Andrew is a conservative Democrat running for Texas governor in the March primary. He discussed with host Jason Whitely where he sees a path to victory.





FLASHPOINT

“Fire and Fury” is the bombshell book in which political strategist Steve Bannon tears down President Donald Trump. Fallout from it is the focus of this week’s Flashpoint. From the right, Mark Davis of 660 AM The Answer. And from the left, Rich Hancock of VirtualNewsCenter.com.





ROUNDTABLE

Reporters roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Bud Kennedy and Ross Ramsey returned to discuss former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez’s campaign rollout for governor, President Trump’s promise to crack down on sanctuary cities, and the political message Governor Greg Abbott wants to send when he leads a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parade.

