Inside Texas Politics: 01-14-2018

After weeks of controversy, the City of Arlington denied a permit to the organizers of this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade. Texas Governor Greg Abbott was scheduled to be the grand marshal. He faced a lot of opposition from the NAACP and some community leaders. Among the leaders was Ruby Faye Woolridge, a member of the Arlington Park and Recreation Board. She joined host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram.

Here’s another viewpoint on the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade that was to be held the City of Arlington. Chris Krok from WBAP 820 AM has strong words about those protesting it in this week’s My Voice, My Opinion.

Department of Public Safety (DPS) is on the defensive trying to explain why it's hiring new troopers at the same time it's laying off older troopers. DPS has to cut $50 million from its budget.

But some lawmakers say taking 117 experienced troopers off the street is another bad idea from the department. Ross Ramsey, the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, discussed what he thinks will be the outcome of this latest’s move. He also talks about a federal investigation that shows Texas has failed students with special needs, and that Texas will start handing out money for Texas police to buy bullet proof vests.

In an online survey, Fort Worth Councilman Cary Moon asked voters whether the city should join a lawsuit against the “anti-sanctuary cities” law. Fort Worth didn’t join the lawsuit. Opponents wanted Moon to release the results of this survey, but he refused. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ruled Moon didn’t have to release the results. Councilman Moon joined host Jason Whitely to answer some questions about it.

President Donald Trump offered a compromise to fulfill a campaign promise. He'll let 700,000 DACA recipients, people brought here illegally as children, stay in this country if Democrats build his border wall. That sparked Flashpoint. From the right: Mark Davis of 660AM The Answer. And from the left: former Democratic State Rep. Domingo Garcia.

Reporters roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Bud Kennedy and Ross Ramsey returned to discuss the likelihood of a compromise over DACA, any possible risk Governor Greg Abbott Governor may face campaigning against Republican House incumbents, and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick’s praise of President Donald Trump and former President Ronald Reagan.

