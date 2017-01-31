How to call your representative (and be heard)

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Thousands of people say they've begun to call Congress and the Senate over President Trump's recent executive orders, which means the employees in the offices fielding those phone calls are busier than ever.

One former staffer posted the following tips on Facebook.

Basically it comes down to these steps:

Call your rep and provide your name and zip code. Tell the staffer, "I am for ______" or "I am against ____." Say thank you and be nice.

Another former staffer of a local congressional office, who didn't want to be identified, confirmed those tips, and said providing your zip code is pertinent because that's how some offices tally your opinion on an issue. He added:

Employees understand you might be fired up about an issue, but your frustration shouldn't be turned toward them. Don't escalate the phone call where they hang up before you can give your thoughts and zip code.

If you can't get through to someone on the phone, you can leave a voicemail and use the same format -- opinion on the issue and zip code.

If the voicemail is full, most representatives have a website where you can submit a comment online. The comment is then routed to the office. You usually have to leave your name and email address.

As far as visiting offices or protesting: Since most state offices aren't located on public property, protesters aren't allowed right in front of the office space. There is usually a spot nearby that is made available for protests. Some protesters in your group can usually request a meeting with a senior staffer to voice concerns or hand them a signed petition.

