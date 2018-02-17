Here's where you can start early voting this week in Dallas County

"I voted" sticker (Photo: Thinkstock, (c) 2016 Jason Kolenda)

Early voting begins Tuesday for the March 6 primary elections.

With several notable retirements and resignations from Congress to the Legislature, several key seats will be up for grabs across North Texas and the state this year.

In Dallas County, the 5th Congressional District will be open for the first time in almost two decades, as Republican Congressman Jeb Hensarling is retiring. Also, former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez is on the Democratic primary ballot in the race for governor.

Here's a full voter's guide for the primary season.

Early voting runs through March 2. Below is a list of polling locations for early voting. You can also send in an application to early-vote by mail by mailing the form to the Dallas County Elections Department at 2377 N. Stemmons Freeway, Suite 820, or emailing the application to evapplications@dallascounty.org.



Balch Springs New City Hall: 13503 Alexander Road, Balch Springs, 75181



Bethany Lutheran Church: 10101 Walnut Hill Lane, Dalas, 75238



Cedar Hill Government Center: 285 Uptown Boulevard, Cedar Hill, 75104



Coppell Town Center: 255 E Parkway Boulevard, Coppell, 75109



Crosswinds High School: 1100 N. Carrier Parkway, Grand Prairie, 75050



Disciple Central Community Church: 901 N. Polk Street, DeSoto, 75115

Duncanville Library: 201 James Collins, Duncanville, 75116



Eastfield College – Pleasant Grove: 802 S. Buckner Boulevard, Dallas, 75217



El Centro College – West Campus: 3330 N. Hampton Road, Dallas, 75212

Florence Recreation Center: 2501 Whitson Way, Mesquite, 75150

Fretz Park Library: 6990 Belt Line Road, Dallas



Friendship West Baptist Church: 2020 W. Wheatland Road, Dallas



George L. Allen Sr. Courts Building: 600 Commerce Street, Dallas



Grauwyler Park Recreation Center: 7780 Harry Hines Boulevard, Dallas



Irving Arts Center: 3333 N. MacArthur Boulevard, Irving



Irving City Hall: 825 W. Irving Boulevard

Josey Ranch Library: 1700 Keller Springs Road, Carrollton



Lakeside Activity Center: 101 Holley Park Drive, Mesquite



Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library: 1600 Veterans Memorial Parkway

Lochwood Library: 11221 Lochwood Boulevard, Dallas



Marsh Lane Baptist Church: 10716 Marsh Lane, Dallas



Martin Luther King Core Building: 2922 MLK Boulevard, Dallas



Martin Weiss Recreation Center: 1111 Martindell Avenue, Dallas

Mountain Creek Library: 6102 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas

Oak Cliff Sub-Courthouse: 410 S. Beckley, Dallas

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church: 7611 Park Lane, Dallas



Our Redeemer Lutheran Church: 4729 S. Carrier Parkway, Grand Prairie

Paul L. Dunbar Lancaster-Keist Library: 2008 East Kiest Boulevard, Dallas

Richardson Civic Center: 411 W. Arapaho Road

Richland College – Garland: 675 W. Walnut Street



Richland College: 12800 Abrams Road, Dallas



Rowlett City Hall – Annex: 4004 Main Street



Sachse City Hall: 3815 Sachse Road



Samuell Grand Recreation Center: 6200 East Grand Avenue, Dallas



Skyline Branch Library: 6006 Everglade Road, Dallas



South Garland Branch Library: 4845 Broadway Boulevard, Garland



Valley Ranch Library: 401 Cimarron Trail, Irving

