Here's where you can start early voting this week in Dallas County

Jason Whitely, Bud Kennedy and Berna Dean Steptoe preview the race for Texas governor. WFAA.com

WFAA 3:00 PM. CST February 17, 2018

Early voting begins Tuesday for the March 6 primary elections.

With several notable retirements and resignations from Congress to the Legislature, several key seats will be up for grabs across North Texas and the state this year.

In Dallas County, the 5th Congressional District will be open for the first time in almost two decades, as Republican Congressman Jeb Hensarling is retiring. Also, former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez is on the Democratic primary ballot in the race for governor. 

Here's a full voter's guide for the primary season.

Early voting runs through March 2. Below is a list of polling locations for early voting. You can also send in an application to early-vote by mail by mailing the form to the Dallas County Elections Department at 2377 N. Stemmons Freeway, Suite 820, or emailing the application to evapplications@dallascounty.org.


Balch Springs New City Hall: 13503 Alexander Road, Balch Springs, 75181
 
Bethany Lutheran Church: 10101 Walnut Hill Lane, Dalas, 75238

Cedar Hill Government Center: 285 Uptown Boulevard, Cedar Hill, 75104

Coppell Town Center: 255 E Parkway Boulevard, Coppell, 75109
 

Crosswinds High School: 1100 N. Carrier Parkway, Grand Prairie, 75050
 
Disciple Central Community Church: 901 N. Polk Street, DeSoto, 75115

Duncanville Library: 201 James Collins, Duncanville, 75116

Eastfield College – Pleasant Grove: 802 S. Buckner Boulevard, Dallas, 75217

El Centro College – West Campus: 3330 N. Hampton Road, Dallas, 75212

Florence Recreation Center: 2501 Whitson Way, Mesquite, 75150

Fretz Park Library: 6990 Belt Line Road, Dallas

Friendship West Baptist Church: 2020 W. Wheatland Road, Dallas
 
George L. Allen Sr. Courts Building: 600 Commerce Street, Dallas

Grauwyler Park Recreation Center: 7780 Harry Hines Boulevard, Dallas

Irving Arts Center: 3333 N. MacArthur Boulevard, Irving
 
Irving City Hall: 825 W. Irving Boulevard

Josey Ranch Library: 1700 Keller Springs Road, Carrollton
 
Lakeside Activity Center: 101 Holley Park Drive, Mesquite

Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library: 1600 Veterans Memorial Parkway

Lochwood Library: 11221 Lochwood Boulevard, Dallas

Marsh Lane Baptist Church: 10716 Marsh Lane, Dallas
 
Martin Luther King Core Building: 2922 MLK Boulevard, Dallas
 
Martin Weiss Recreation Center: 1111 Martindell Avenue, Dallas

Mountain Creek Library: 6102 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas

Oak Cliff Sub-Courthouse: 410 S. Beckley, Dallas

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church: 7611 Park Lane, Dallas

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church: 4729 S. Carrier Parkway, Grand Prairie

Paul L. Dunbar Lancaster-Keist Library: 2008 East Kiest Boulevard, Dallas

Richardson Civic Center: 411 W. Arapaho Road

Richland College – Garland: 675 W. Walnut Street

Richland College: 12800 Abrams Road, Dallas

Rowlett City Hall – Annex: 4004 Main Street

Sachse City Hall: 3815 Sachse Road

Samuell Grand Recreation Center: 6200 East Grand Avenue, Dallas

Skyline Branch Library: 6006 Everglade Road, Dallas

South Garland Branch Library: 4845 Broadway Boulevard, Garland

Valley Ranch Library: 401 Cimarron Trail, Irving

