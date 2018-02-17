Here's where you can start early voting this week in Dallas County

Early voting begins Tuesday for the March 6 primary elections.
With several notable retirements and resignations from Congress to the Legislature, several key seats will be up for grabs across North Texas and the state this year.
In Dallas County, the 5th Congressional District will be open for the first time in almost two decades, as Republican Congressman Jeb Hensarling is retiring. Also, former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez is on the Democratic primary ballot in the race for governor.
Here's a full voter's guide for the primary season.
Early voting runs through March 2. Below is a list of polling locations for early voting. You can also send in an application to early-vote by mail by mailing the form to the Dallas County Elections Department at 2377 N. Stemmons Freeway, Suite 820, or emailing the application to evapplications@dallascounty.org.
Balch Springs New City Hall: 13503 Alexander Road, Balch Springs, 75181
Bethany Lutheran Church: 10101 Walnut Hill Lane, Dalas, 75238
Cedar Hill Government Center: 285 Uptown Boulevard, Cedar Hill, 75104
Coppell Town Center: 255 E Parkway Boulevard, Coppell, 75109
Crosswinds High School: 1100 N. Carrier Parkway, Grand Prairie, 75050
Disciple Central Community Church: 901 N. Polk Street, DeSoto, 75115
Duncanville Library: 201 James Collins, Duncanville, 75116
Eastfield College – Pleasant Grove: 802 S. Buckner Boulevard, Dallas, 75217
El Centro College – West Campus: 3330 N. Hampton Road, Dallas, 75212
Florence Recreation Center: 2501 Whitson Way, Mesquite, 75150
Fretz Park Library: 6990 Belt Line Road, Dallas
Friendship West Baptist Church: 2020 W. Wheatland Road, Dallas
George L. Allen Sr. Courts Building: 600 Commerce Street, Dallas
Grauwyler Park Recreation Center: 7780 Harry Hines Boulevard, Dallas
Irving Arts Center: 3333 N. MacArthur Boulevard, Irving
Irving City Hall: 825 W. Irving Boulevard
Josey Ranch Library: 1700 Keller Springs Road, Carrollton
Lakeside Activity Center: 101 Holley Park Drive, Mesquite
Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library: 1600 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Lochwood Library: 11221 Lochwood Boulevard, Dallas
Marsh Lane Baptist Church: 10716 Marsh Lane, Dallas
Martin Luther King Core Building: 2922 MLK Boulevard, Dallas
Martin Weiss Recreation Center: 1111 Martindell Avenue, Dallas
Mountain Creek Library: 6102 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas
Oak Cliff Sub-Courthouse: 410 S. Beckley, Dallas
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church: 7611 Park Lane, Dallas
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church: 4729 S. Carrier Parkway, Grand Prairie
Paul L. Dunbar Lancaster-Keist Library: 2008 East Kiest Boulevard, Dallas
Richardson Civic Center: 411 W. Arapaho Road
Richland College – Garland: 675 W. Walnut Street
Richland College: 12800 Abrams Road, Dallas
Rowlett City Hall – Annex: 4004 Main Street
Sachse City Hall: 3815 Sachse Road
Samuell Grand Recreation Center: 6200 East Grand Avenue, Dallas
Skyline Branch Library: 6006 Everglade Road, Dallas
South Garland Branch Library: 4845 Broadway Boulevard, Garland
Valley Ranch Library: 401 Cimarron Trail, Irving
