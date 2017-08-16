WFAA
Close

Bushes release statement on Charlottesville violence

KHOU.com Staff & USA TODAY , KHOU 10:59 AM. CDT August 16, 2017

HOUSTON -- Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush have released a joint statement on the past weekend's violence in Charlottesville:

"America must always reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism, and hatred in all forms. As we pray for Charlottesville, we are reminded of the fundamental truths recorded by that city’s most prominent citizen in the Declaration of Independence: we are all created equal and endowed by our Creator with unalienable rights. We know these truths to be everlasting because we have seen the decency and greatness of our country."

During a news conference Tuesday, President Trump defended the comment he made Saturday when he said "many sides" were to blame for the that left one woman dead.

Trump's insistence that both sides were at fault in the clash between white supremacists and protesters caused a major uproar on social media.

Earlier in the week, President Bill Clinton tweeted, "Even as we protect free speech and assembly, we must condemn hatred, violence and white supremacy. #Charlottesville." And President Obama posted a series of tweets that have since gone viral.

Related: Obama Charlottesville tweet is now the most liked ever

Other comments online ranged from the comical to the outraged.

(USA TODAY contributed to this report.)

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories