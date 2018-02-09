Fort Worth's mayor is going to the White House to appear with Trump. Here's why

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price on Inside Texas Politics on July 12, 2015. (Photo: WFAA)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price will be alongside President Donald Trump on Monday morning at the White House when he releases details of his long-awaited $1.5 trillion plan to improve the nation's infrastructure.

Price said Friday she was invited to attend a meeting led by President Trump and administration officials regarding infrastructure.

Price said it will be an honor and a privilege to be at the table when the program is rolled out. She said she didn't have many other details about what her role will be. She's hoping for some discussion on how to leverage public monies with private dollars.

"We'll all have a chance to talk and we're going to talk about some of the projects that we've partnered with the feds that have just been double the length of time because of the red tape," Price said. "This is going to be more about, How do we work with the cities? How do we work with the states?"

"We hope to be front and center," she said. "I would love to see more money for this area."

City Manager David Cooke will be joining Price, as will Mattie Parker, her chief of staff.

Price was in Washington less than three weeks ago attending a meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors when Trump singled her out, calling her a "fantastic friend."

