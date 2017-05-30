Fort Worth mortuary case sparks new state law

In 2014, Felicia Braxton's family said they were victimized by the Johnson Family Mortuary in Fort Worth. Her family said the ashes belonged to their mother, Aundrea Jones, but found out it was a lie. (Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

AUSTIN, Texas -- A new measure set to become law this session will drastically strengthen the state's abuse of corpse statute.

SB 524 will enhance the crime from a misdemeanor to a felony with jail time.

For Felicia Braxton, it has been a long time coming. "When we had an avenue to get onto the justice wagon, that is what we did," said Braxton.

In 2014, Braxton's family said they were victimized by the Johnson Family Mortuary in Fort Worth after investigators raided the establishment to find decomposing bodies and remains.

In Braxton's case, her family had received ashes they were told belonged to their mother, Aundrea Jones. They soon found out that was a lie.

"We needed justice. So many families did," Braxton said.

Dondre Johnson eventually pleaded guilty to abuse of corpse charges related to the case and was found guilty of felony theft in a later trial.

Although he served jail time because of the felony conviction, the new law could have given Johnson far more time behind bars.

Alex Kim, Johnson's defense attorney for the plea and trial, remembers how many people were surprised his client wasn't facing a more serious punishment.

"They felt like this is much more offensive than a minor crime," said Kim.

Kim said he felt like the felony theft case, from the start, was merely a way to enhance the penalties Johnson faced because the corpse statue was only a misdemeanor.

But he doesn't think enhancing that crime will actually deter anyone who finds themselves in the worst types of cases.

"When laws are written, they're supposed to be written for the middle 80 percent. You have ten percent on one extreme, and ten percent on another extreme, that a law can never full address," Kim said.

Braxton says her three sisters and the rest of their family can now move forward.

The bill is set to become law. The family said they recently heard from someone in California who claimed to have their mother's ashes. They arrived on Friday. It's been confirmed the ashes belonged to their mother, Aundrea Jones.

"We're going to be able to pick up our lives, and I'm looking forward to getting out of that dark place I was in," Braxton said.

© 2017 WFAA-TV