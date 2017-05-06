Race results likely delayed to authenticate mail-in ballots

Dallas County Elections Department worker carries mail-in ballots. Photo: WFAA

DALLAS – The Dallas County Elections Department warned on Saturday that results in some races might be delayed tonight as officials and county prosecutors compare applications for mail-in ballots with ones actually received.



“Due to the process required to process, and authenticate the submitted mail-in ballots, and the applications for Ballot-by-Mail for the May 6, 2017 Joint Election, the reported election-night results on May 6th will not contain 100% of the ballots cast in this election,” wrote Toni Pippins-Poole, Dallas County Elections Administrator, in a news release on Saturday.



For weeks, people have complained that they received a mail-in ballot without actually requesting one.



Separately, results in Dallas city council districts 2 and 6 will not be known for a couple days, according to an email from Rosa Rios, the city secretary which was sent to council on Saturday.



“We were notified by Dallas County Elections they received a court order to sequester mail in ballots for Districts 2 and 6, which results in those votes not being included in tonight’s early voting results. This affects the early voting results with 245 ballots for District 2 and 426 for District 6. The mail in ballots are being held from the Early Voting Ballot Board to allow for affected voters to vote via provisional ballot. After polls close, County staff will work to compare the affected mail in ballots to those ballots that have been voted provisionally. If the affected voter voted provisionally, that mail in ballot will not be counted. Any mail in ballots where there is no provisional ballot to replace it will be turned over to the Signature Board for determination on its validity; it will be counted if it meets the requirements,” wrote Rios.



Adam Medrano, councilman for District 2, and Monica Alonzo, who represents District 6, were told separately. Both face challengers in this election.



Both the District Attorney’s Office and the county Elections Department have investigations underway, which WFAA first reported last month.

In April, the elections department said it received up to 100 complaints from voters who said they received ballots they never requested.



Some even said their signatures were forged on the applications.



“We take this seriously,” Pippins-Poole told WFAA on April 21.



Many of the ballot by mail complaints are centered in West Dallas. There are also reports of senior and disabled voters in Oak Cliff and other parts of Dallas being targeted.



“It’s vote stealing,” said State Representative Eric Johnson last month during a news conference.

Johnson and Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings have asked the county elections administrator take steps to restore voter confidence in the upcoming election.



Recently, Direct Action Texas, a local political group, filed a criminal complaint against Dallas County with the Secretary of State regarding voting irregularities. Its staff says that complaint has been forwarded to the Attorney General’s office.



Though voter fraud has earned a lot of headlines in recent years, it remains rare in Texas. With just a few dozen cases prosecuted in the last decade.



Still, illegal voting is a felony and punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

