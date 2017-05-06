May 6 Election Blog: Dallas County results could be delayed

Vote Button- Generic Image (Photo: Custom)

It’s Election Day and several key races are being decided across North Texas. A reminder, the polls remain open until 7 p.m. Saturday.



Here’s a snapshot of several races.

In Dallas, voters in council district 4 will decide between incumbent Carolyn King Arnold and Dwaine Caraway who once held the seat.

In District 14, incumbent Philip Kingston looks to hold his seat against challengers Matt Wood and Kim Welch.

In Tarrant County, Arlington voters will decide if they want to build a new senior center. The facility is expected to cost around $45 million and would be built near the Pierce Burch Water Treatment Plant.

For the first time in recent memory, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price is facing a challenge from pastor and county clerk Chris Nettles. If Price wins, it would be her fourth term as mayor.

In Collin County, voters have a chance to make a big investment in education. Proposition 1 would set aside $600 million for Collin College. That money would be used to build 5 new buildings.



UPDATES



6:25 p.m. - WFAA's Jason Whitely: Court orders Dallas Co. to sequester 671 mail-in ballots in Dallas Council Districts 2 & 6. Checking for fraud. Results to take couple days.



6:15 p.m. - WFAA's Demond Fernandez shares update on controversial Dallas County District 4 race. Click here to watch the video.





5:30 p.m. - Some races may be delayed in Dallas County. The elections office will authenticate every mail-in ballot after complaints received.



-----> Dallas Co. D.A., Elections Office to authenticate every mail-in ballot after complaints received. Some race results might be delayed. pic.twitter.com/MmKTkwaTDa — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) May 6, 2017

