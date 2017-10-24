Donald Trump Jr. speaks at UNT's Kuehne Speaker Series

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Tuesday Donald Trump Jr., son of the President, was the guest speaker of the University of North Texas' Kuehne Speaker Series. His speech wasn't for news cameras and there were no tickets available for the public.



University officials confirm a sponsor donated $100,000 to cover Trump Jr.'s speaking fee, another $125,000 was raised to rent the venue.

The event happened despite a petition signed by nearly University of North Texas 90 faculty members opposing the visit altogether.

The series serves as a fundraiser for a university scholarship program. Past speakers have included former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and businessman T. Boone Pickens.

Sarah Sarder, a UNT Student snapped pictures of Trump Jr. during his speech. She was one of few current student's among a crowd of more than 600 guests representing business owners, school supporters and alumni.

"I think it was an interesting choice to have him speak because it seems that UNT's image perhaps doesn't fully align with having him speak," Sarder said.

Fred Moses, a retired businessman from Collin County, attended the speech.

"It was pretty outstanding, a great message. We talked about the great values of our country and what the meaning of being an American is, and I thought that was pretty extraordinary," Moses said.

President Trump is scheduled to arrive in North Texas Wednesday afternoon -- he'll be in Dallas for a private campaign fundraiser.

