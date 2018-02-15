Voter fraud allegations under investigation, again, in Dallas County

DALLAS – There is another alleged voter fraud scheme under investigation in Dallas County. The probe involves vote by mail applications and mail-in ballots.



Dallas County Elections workers said the probe is similar to incidents WFAA first detailed in May 2017, when some voters in communities like West Dallas and Oak Cliff alleged their signatures were forged on mail-in ballot applications, or voters received mail-in ballots which they never requested.

Toni Pippins-Poole, Dallas County Elections Administrator said, on Wednesday, a judge granted the District Attorney’s office an order to sequester any visible, suspicious, mail-in ballots or applications. So far, about 1,200 of those documents have been turned in.

“For instance, we’ve had a few applications come in, requesting a ballot to be mailed, and they were found to be deceased voters," Pippins-Poole said.

Pippins-Poole acknowledged vote harvesting to be an ongoing concern in Dallas County. The penalties for those tampering with mail-in ballots has significantly increased from misdemeanors to state jail felonies.

“We want people to know, when you are there harvesting applications or harvesting ballots, and it becomes organized group crime, there are some stiff penalties for you," Pippins-Poole explained.



This investigation comes as Elections Office workers are busy, behind the scenes, preparing for early voting and the March 6th Republican and Democratic Party elections.



“We have multiple elections going on right now in our department,” Pippins-Poole explained. “That’s what we are really faced with.”

Dallas County GOP and Democratic parties are hopeful voters will show up to the polling sites in strong numbers. However, major turnout in a County just shy of 1.3-million registered voters has not quite been the case. In the past, only between eight percent and 10 percent of voters bothered to cast ballots in gubernatorial elections.

“We’re constantly having so many elections on off-uniform elections days, that voters don’t know when we are having elections, what are we voting on now,” Pippins-Poole explained.

The County Elections Administrator believes there may be a certain level of “voter fatigue” keeping some folks from showing up to polling sites. In addition to that, elections staff say casting ballots for this primary may appear to be time-consuming for some voters. So, they are urging the public to take time to prepare and familiarize yourself with the ballots and candidates.

The Dallas County Democratic party has 90 races and 12 propositions to consider. The Dallas County Republican Party has 35 races, and 11 propositions on the ballots.

Election workers advise early voting is a good option, for those who can. There are 37 locations to consider. On Election Day, you must visit your precinct site.

