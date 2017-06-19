Court filing: State Rep. Neave had BAC of .15 after DWI arrest

State Rep. Victoria Neave was arrested by Dallas PD for a DWI Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (DPD)

State Representative Victoria Neave’s blood-alcohol concentration was nearly double the legal limit following a DWI arrest earlier this month.

Neave, the democratic representative of District 107, hit a tree with her vehicle in the Lakewood neighborhood of Dallas around 11:30 p.m. on June 6. She was arrested for DWI and booked into jail around 3:30 a.m. June 7.

An arrest warrant stated that Neave had a strong odor of alcohol on her, was unsteady and slurring her speech, and had bloodshot eyes. She refused to perform field sobriety tests and also refused to give a breath or blood sample.

According to a court filing signed Monday by Dallas County Criminal District Attorney Faith Johnson, Neave’s BAC was greater than or equal to .15 at the time she was tested later that night.

The legal limit for getting behind the wheel is .08.

Neave posted a video statement to her Facebook page on the afternoon of June 7.

“Last night, I disappointed my family, my constituents, my supporters,” she said in the 27-second video. “I disappointed myself. I’m deeply sorry. I’m so grateful no one was hurt. I take full responsibility for my actions, and will work to make this right.”

