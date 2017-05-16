Sen. John Cornyn speaks with reporters before a weekly policy meeting with Senate Republicans, at the U.S. Capitol, May 10, 2016, in Washington, DC. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (Texas Tribune) -- John Cornyn withdrew from consideration to be the next FBI director on Tuesday, saying the "best way I can serve is continuing to fight for a conservative agenda in the U.S. Senate."

"Now more than ever the country needs a well-credentialed, independent FBI director," he said in a statement. "I’ve informed the administration that I’m committed to helping them find such an individual."

Cornyn was in serious contention to replace ousted FBI director James Comey, setting off a scramble and speculation around the state over who might succeed him in the U.S. Senate.

At first blush, it appeared Cornyn could be an easy bet for Senate confirmation. He is a popular senator who is well-liked among Republicans and less of a lightning rod to Democrats.

