City council approves pride-themed crosswalk installation

How the crosswalks are expected to look once painting is complete. (Photo: Provided)

On Wednesday, San Antonio's governance committee approved a pride-themed crosswalk for the intersection of N. Main and Evergreen.

The policy request was sponsored by District 1 Councilman Robert Treviño and signed by four other council members in June.

“We have the opportunity to highlight San Antonio as a compassionate and inclusive city while addressing basic infrastructure needs,” Councilman Treviño said in a statement. “There is significant support from the both the community, local organizations and businesses, and over the next few months we will really see the broad financial support for this initiative materialize.”

The city will spend $20,000 on the crosswalk as that is how much it normally costs to repair a standard crosswalk. A representative with the city says that the remaining funds will come from donations and private funding.

