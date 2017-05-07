Caraway discusses win; Kingston's message to the mayor

Councilman-elect Dwaine Caraway and Councilman Philip Kingston appeared on WFAA-TV’s Inside Texas Politics this morning. (Photo: WFAA-TV / Inside Texas Politics)

DALLAS – After a bitter race in Oak Cliff, councilman-elect Dwaine Caraway offered a message of peace to councilwoman Carolyn King Arnold, whom he defeated Saturday night.



“I’d like to just apologize, one for the way things have gone the past couple of years,” said Caraway on WFAA-TV’s Inside Texas Politics Sunday morning. "At the end of the day, I’m man enough to say mistakes may have been made, but now as a representative, I must represent and will represent every single constituent. Council member Arnold is a constituent. I will keep my doors open. And I will adhere, listen and include as I make policy and move things forward."



Caraway won with 1,760 votes to Arnold’s 1,553. He'll return to his old seat representing eastern and southern Oak Cliff after term limits forced him out two years ago.



Building a deck park over Interstate 35 near the Dallas Zoo became one of the biggest issues in the race. Caraway said it would come though he didn't offer a timeline.



“I want to be able to create some new opportunities," he said. "I want to create a lower Illinois [Ave.] corridor, a Beckley [Ave.] corridor, and 11th Street development and corridor. Those are just some of the things I’d like to do and put immediately into motion while we do tackle the deck park and the other issues."



Councilman Philip Kingston won a third term on Saturday night, easily defeating attorney Matt Wood with 4,340 votes to Wood’s 3,307.



Thousands of dollars were spent on this race for District 14, which includes downtown, Uptown and the M Streets. Former chief David Brown and former Mayor Ron Kirk supported Wood. Mayor Mike Rawlings indirectly backed him, as well.



Kingston was asked how he would work with Rawlings since the mayor suggested he didn't want the councilman to get re-elected.



“Not well," he said. "And I haven’t worked well with him. It’s not my fault, it’s his fault. And you see it in the legislature when the entire legislature votes against this guy. He should take that as a message."



Kingston won a clear mandate from voters and said he wouldn't change going forward.



“[Expect] more of the same,” he said. “What we’ve done is made positive changes and then we’ve also stopped a lot of really bad ideas. There’s a good chance Uber and Lyft wouldn’t be here if I hadn’t been elected. There’s a good chance there would be gas drilling in parks if I wasn’t elected. So, you’ll see more of that for sure.”

