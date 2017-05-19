Bill to ban texting while driving clears Senate

Photo: Tim Park for Texas Tribune

Legislation that would create a statewide texting while driving ban overcame a last-ditch attempt in the Senate on Friday to gut the bill. The bill's author, state Rep. Tom Craddick, R-Midland, said he will concur with the changes the Senate made. The measure will then head to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.

State Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood, filed an amendment that would’ve outlined an offense being committed in the presence of an officer and required evidence the driver was not paying attention. In the current version, the “and” is an “or.”

Republican and Democratic members rose to say his change would make the law unenforceable. The amendment ultimately failed with a 12-19 vote.

"I have waited 10 years to make this motion: I move final passage of HB 62," said state Sen. Judith Zaffirini, the bill's Senate sponsor.

You read this story in its original form here

© 2017 WFAA-TV