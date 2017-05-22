'Bathroom bill' closer to becoming Texas law

Transgender bathroom fight

AUSTIN – The Texas House of Representatives gave final passage on Monday to legislation which requires school districts to provide a single-stall private restroom for transgender students who do not want to use the bathroom of their biological sex.

The language passed Monday on third and final reading as an amendment to SB 2078, which is a bill regarding emergency operation plans at schools.

During committee hearings, hundreds of people came from across the country to protest the legislation. But yesterday and today when the bill was resurrected as a last-minute amendment to a Senate bill, protesters were noticeably absent.

The question now is what will Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick do with legislation passed by the House? Patrick originally pushed the “Texas Privacy Act” which he said would protect young women from having a man enter their restroom. The Senate had a larger bill that would have required people to use all public restrooms of the sex they were born with.

But the House whittled that down to just apply to school districts – not all public restrooms.

The House version requires school districts to provide “single-occupancy facilities for use by a student who does not wish to use the facilities designated for use or commonly used by persons of the student’s biological sex.”

The controversial word in this legislation is “biological.”

That could trigger lawsuits.

"Against all actual facts, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is hell-bent on making transgender kids into scary villains,” said Jennifer C. Pizer, senior counsel at Lambda Legal, in a statement on Sunday.

She then suggested Lambda Legal would take Texas to court if Patrick approves of the House legislation and forwards it on to the governor.

“If he does succeed in forcing discrimination into Texas law, you can bet that Lambda Legal will be on the case before the next school bell rings,” added Pizer.

More than 1,250 of the largest companies in Texas have said they support the fair treatment of LGBT individuals.

