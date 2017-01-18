Barbara Bush admitted to hospital after Bush 41 hospitalized

Former President George Bush and his wife Barbara walk toward the Church of Our Saviour Catholic church in September 2, 2004 in New York City. (Photo: Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images, 2004 Getty Images)

HOUSTON --- Officials say former first lady Barbara Bush has been admitted to a hospital as a precaution for "fatigue and coughing."

Her admittance comes after former President George H.W. Bush, 92, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center on Saturday for shortness of breath. According to his office, he was admitted "to address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia" and underwent surgery to clear his airways.

"President Bush is stable and resting comfortably in the ICU, where he will remain for observation," read a statement from his office.

Barbara Bush, 91, was admitted to the same hospital as her husband Wednesday morning.

