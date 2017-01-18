WFAA
Close

Barbara Bush admitted to hospital after Bush 41 hospitalized

Barbara Bush hospitalized in Houston

WFAA 1:00 PM. CST January 18, 2017

HOUSTON --- Officials say former first lady Barbara Bush has been admitted to a hospital as a precaution for "fatigue and coughing."

Her admittance comes after former President George H.W. Bush, 92, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center on Saturday for shortness of breath. According to his office, he was admitted "to address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia" and underwent surgery to clear his airways. 

"President Bush is stable and resting comfortably in the ICU, where he will remain for observation," read a statement from his office. 

Barbara Bush, 91, was admitted to the same hospital as her husband Wednesday morning. 

(© 2017 WFAA)

WFAA

President George H.W. Bush, Mrs. Bush both hospitalized

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories