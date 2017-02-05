Appeals court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban

(Photo: Molly Riley, AFP/Getty Images)

U.S.-bound migrants were seizing the opportunity to enter the United States on Sunday after a federal appeals court in San Francisco denied the Trump administration request for immediate reinstatement of a controversial, temporary travel ban.

Judges William Canby, Jr., and Michelle Friedland gave no reason in their brief ruling issued early Sunday, but ordered the states of Washington and Minnesota, which had filed suit to halt the ban, to provide a detailed explanation for their lawsuit by Monday. The Justice Department was ordered to file its response by Monday at 6 p.m. ET.

President Trump ordered the travel ban Jan. 27, one week after his inauguration. The executive order suspended entry of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days, halted admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and barred entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya , Somalia and Yemen.

After days of legal wrangling, federal Judge James Robart in Seattle issued the temporary restraining order Friday night that lifted the ban nationwide. Robart, appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush in 2004, cited "immediate and irreparable injury as a result of the signing and implementation of the executive order."

U.S.-bound migrants were seizing the opportunity to enter the United States on Sunday after a federal appeals court in San Francisco denied the Trump administration request for immediate reinstatement of a controversial, temporary travel ban.

Judges William Canby, Jr., and Michelle Friedland gave no reason in their brief ruling issued early Sunday, but ordered the states of Washington and Minnesota, which had filed suit to halt the ban, to provide a detailed explanation for their lawsuit by Monday. The Justice Department was ordered to file its response by Monday at 6 p.m. ET.

President Trump ordered the travel ban Jan. 27, one week after his inauguration. The executive order suspended entry of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days, halted admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and barred entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya , Somalia and Yemen.

After days of legal wrangling, federal Judge James Robart in Seattle issued the temporary restraining order Friday night that lifted the ban nationwide. Robart, appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush in 2004, cited "immediate and irreparable injury as a result of the signing and implementation of the executive order."

U.S.-bound migrants were seizing the opportunity to enter the United States on Sunday after a federal appeals court in San Francisco denied the Trump administration request for immediate reinstatement of a controversial, temporary travel ban.

Judges William Canby, Jr., and Michelle Friedland gave no reason in their brief ruling issued early Sunday, but ordered the states of Washington and Minnesota, which had filed suit to halt the ban, to provide a detailed explanation for their lawsuit by Monday. The Justice Department was ordered to file its response by Monday at 6 p.m. ET.

President Trump ordered the travel ban Jan. 27, one week after his inauguration. The executive order suspended entry of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days, halted admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and barred entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya , Somalia and Yemen.

After days of legal wrangling, federal Judge James Robart in Seattle issued the temporary restraining order Friday night that lifted the ban nationwide. Robart, appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush in 2004, cited "immediate and irreparable injury as a result of the signing and implementation of the executive order."

(© 2017 WFAA)