Actress accuses George H.W. Bush of 'sexual assault'

Actress Heather Lind/Former President George H.W. Bush. Photos: Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) - A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

People magazine reports Heather Lind said in a now-deleted Instagram post that the incident took place while she was posing for a photo with Bush during a promotional tour for her AMC series "TURN: Washington's Spies." Lind appears alongside the 93-year-old Bush, who's seated in a wheelchair, in a photo together at a Houston screening of the series in 2014.

Lind's post showed a photo of the elder Bush shaking hands with Former President Barack Obama alongside Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush at last weekend's One America Appeal hurricane relief concert.

"When I got the chance to meet George H.W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo," Lind wrote. "He didn't shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again."

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath tells The Associated Press in a statement:

"President Bush would never - under any circumstance - intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind."

