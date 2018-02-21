Student dies after shooting himself in Jackson Middle School bathroom

Shane Snider, WKYC

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The seventh grade student who shot himself inside Jackson Memorial Middle School Tuesday has died.

The Summit County Medical Examiner says the 13-year-old boy died at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday. WKYC is choosing not to identify him.

Jackson Police Chief Mark Brink held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to update the ongoing investigation into the student's death, which they are not currently ruling a suicide.

The middle and high schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after the boy arrived at school by bus and shot himself in a restroom just before 8 a.m. He was taken to Akron Children's Hospital.

Classes resumed at both schools Wednesday.

Brink said the boy managed to bring the .22 caliber long rifle to school by concealing it under his clothes. He said the boy had multiple conversations on the bus on his way to school and that nobody noticed the gun, which he had obtained from his mother's house.

The boy’s intentions also remain unclear, though police say he had “distractionary devices” inside his backpack, meant to divert attention. On Wednesday, Brink described those items as bottle rockets and batteries, but nothing that would denote an explosive. Brink also confirmed the seventh grader's backpack possessed additional ammunition but declined to specify how much.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Students say they spent two to three hours hidden inside closets during the lockdown. Meanwhile, parents waited hours outside the school to pick up their children.

Authorities were seen removing materials from the student’s home Tuesday afternoon. Investigators removed a rifle, video game console and documents among bags of evidence.

The boy’s stepfather told WKYC the entire family is “very broken up” and requested privacy.

