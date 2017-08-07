Police find body in search for missing teen in Brazos River

RICHMOND, Texas- Police found the body of a teen who went missing while swimming in the Brazos River on Monday.

According to the Richmond Police Department, a 16-year-old boy was swimming in the river with a group of about 20 friends.

Police haven't identified the teen at this time, pending notice of family members.

His friends told police that they saw him go underneath the water and not resurface.

Authorities searched an area near George Park. Rosenberg's police and fire department also assisted with the search.

