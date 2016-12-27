Police say holiday trash can make some homes targets for thieves

DALLAS – Christmas is over, and many people are now enjoying TVs, game systems, jewelry and other hot items. However, local police say you still need to be cautious about criminals who may try making you their next victim.



By know we’ve all heard stories, or seen videos, of porch pirates. They are the thieves who are stealing packages from in front of homes this time of year. Officers say they are not the only criminals neighbors need to watch out for.



Even though it is after Christmas, many people are throwing out boxes and wrappers. Local police say you need to watch how you are getting rid of trash left from holiday gifts.



Officers say boxes from TVs, electronics, appliances, and popular toys are attractive to crooks. Police say those items sitting on the curb can give burglars an idea of what kids of treasures may be in your home.



Police are urging neighbors to be mindful of the risk and ways to avoid becoming the next target of a thief, as your putting out the trash.



Sergeant Bick Bristow of DeSoto Police Department suggests residents avoid letting empty boxes and garbage advertise what you have received and what is in your home. Bristow says break down the boxes and throw the remains in a dark trash bag.



Police also say avoid leaving those items you intend to return to the stores inside your vehicles. Bristow says thieves also like to search cars for valuable items in plain sight.

