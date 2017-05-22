WFAA
Reports of explosion, fatalities at the Ariana Grande concert in the UK

May 22, 2017

There are reports of an incident at the Ariana Grande Concert in the United Kingdom.

According to reports on social media, a lot of people have reported they heard an explosion. Manchester police confirm there was a 'serious' incident at the arena and that several people have died.  According to ABC News, a representative said Grande was not injured.

Several people have taken to social media with their accounts of the incident.

