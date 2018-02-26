Police investigating whether car that went into Trinity was missing elderly man's

James Booth

Police in North Richland Hills say they're working with Dallas Fire-Rescue to determine whether a car reported to have gone into the Trinity River last week might be connected to an ongoing Silver Alert case.

This is just one of the leads investigators are following in their search for 84-year-old James Booth, police spokeswoman Carissa Katekaru said.

Booth left his home around 9 a.m. on Feb. 21 for an appointment and hasn't been seen or heard from since. Police say he did not have a cell phone and his credit cards have not been used.

Booth was driving a newer model white Toyota Corolla.

That same morning around 10:20, Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were searching for a white car that had driven into flood waters. Those waters eventually led into the Trinity in southeast Dallas.

DFR said a witness saw it happen near I-45 and Ledbetter in southeast Dallas. It was very rainy that day. At last check, the car in this case has not been located.

Booth's family tells police he has early signs of dementia.

Katekaru says the amount of time Booth has been missing is concerning for all involved in the case.

"We're still holding out hope," she said. "It's been a while so we're just going to keep searching for him. Our main goal is to bring Mr. Booth home to his family."

His white Toyota Corolla has Texas plates: JHC2212.

If you have anything information on Booth's whereabouts, please call police at 817-281-1000.

