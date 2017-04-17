Police ID diver fatally injured in search for Fort Hood soldier

(Photo: Morgan's Point Resort PD)

FORT HOOD - Police have identified the search and recovery diver who was fatally injured Saturday night while combing House Creek for a missing Fort Hood soldier.

Lori Pohanka-Kalama was part of the Morgan's Point Resort Police Dive Team. She suffered an undisclosed injury while diving at roughly 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Pohanka-Kalama was transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, then airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple, where she died Sunday morning.

"Lori was a tremendous asset to the Morgan's Point Resort Police Department and the community we serve, and she will truly be missed by all," the police department wrote in a statement.

More than 80 people were involved in the search for the missing soldier last week. The soldier has not been identified, but emergency officials confirmed he was a man.

"We are grateful to everyone who has participated in this operation over the past six days, especially our local and regional partners assisting in the search," Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II, who recently took command of III Corps, said in a statement.

The missing soldier, and his vehicle, were swept away in flooding at Clear Creek near Turkey Run Road just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, in the midst of thunderstorms that passed through Central Texas. His vehicle, a red Ford, was later found with its windows broken, but the soldier was not located.

Emergency crews have used a deliberate search pattern in their attempt to find him. The search zone is based on analysis of topography and meteorological conditions, according to a Fort Hood officials. Two AH-64 Apache Helicopters participated in an air search last week, and a UH-60 Blackhawk medical evacuation helicopter was also flown to the staging area, in case the soldier was found.

