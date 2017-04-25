Police: Fort Worth officer involved shooting

Fort Worth police swarmed the scene of an officer- involved shooting Tuesday evening.

The area of Lancaster near Mt. Vernon was closed off starting around 5:30 as officers redirected traffic during the rush hour commute.

In a press conference, authorities say officers encountered a man matching a suspect description from a nearby domestic violence call.

When they approached on the street, Sgt. Marc Provero said the 53-year-old man pointed a long gun toward the officers. One of the officers opened fire with a shotgun and killed the man.

Police say suspect raised long gun toward officer. Officer opened fire with shotgun & killed suspect @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/7bRoYztl8y — Todd Unger (@ToddWFAA8) April 26, 2017

Police say the suspect had a history of mental illness, and that his own family made the initial 911 call.

WFAA's Todd Unger was on scene and tweeted one witnesses description of what she encountered:

Witnesses describing what they saw at ofc involved shooting around 5:45 @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/zFOEAdnPPu — Todd Unger (@ToddWFAA8) April 25, 2017

Still a lot onlookers. This part of Lancaster very busy this time night. Suspect's body is covered. Briefing soon @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/Md7SJ9Jsj1 — Todd Unger (@ToddWFAA8) April 26, 2017

