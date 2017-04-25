WFAA
Close

Police: Fort Worth officer involved shooting

WFAA 8:19 PM. CDT April 25, 2017

Fort Worth police swarmed the scene of an officer- involved shooting Tuesday evening.

The area of Lancaster near Mt. Vernon was closed off starting around 5:30 as officers redirected traffic during the rush hour commute. 

In a press conference, authorities say officers encountered a man matching a suspect description from a nearby domestic violence call.

When they approached on the street, Sgt. Marc Provero said the 53-year-old man pointed a long gun toward the officers. One of the officers opened fire with a shotgun and killed the man.

Police say the suspect had a history of mental illness, and that his own family made the initial 911 call. 

WFAA's Todd Unger was on scene and tweeted one witnesses description of what she encountered:

Stay with WFAA and Todd Unger as details continue to evolve in this developing story.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories