Police: Body found during search for 3-year-old Sherin Mathews

Sherin Mathews (Photo: WFAA)

Richardson police say they found a small child's body during the search for missing 3-year-old, Sherin Mathews.

Sherin Mathews disappeared in the early morning of October 8 after her adoptive father Wesley Mathews put her outside their home for not drinking her milk.

The body was found during in a culvert underground during a search operation in the area of Spring Valley and Bowser Road.

The body has not yet been identified. The medical examiner's office will work to confirm and identity.

The area around Spring Valley and Bowser is now a crime scene. That area will be blocked off off for some time.

According to the affidavit, Wesley told Sherin to stand near a large tree in the backyard. When he went outside 15 minutes later, his daughter was gone.

An Amber Alert was issued for Sherin after she went missing but it was discontinued the following Monday.

Search and rescue efforts have been underway by police and community members.

© 2017 WFAA-TV