Police and fire stations in need of repairs while city managers get new offices

Firefighters spend the majority of their lives living in fire stations.



In Dallas the majority of those station houses are in desperate need of repairs.



Firefighters WFAA talked to wanted to go on camera but were afraid of retribution so they shared pictures from inside-- roofs leaking, some coming down, air conditioners in need of repair and roach-infested areas.



Mayor Pro tem, Dwaine Carraway agrees the fire stations need to be fixed along with many other problems in the city.



”There is so much that we need to do and would like to do but there is just one pot of money that we can use.”



But the city did manage to find money lots of money to refurbish the offices of the assistant city managers -- complete with frosted glass.



The city told us they spent $300,000 on the offices and will spend another 4 hundred thousand on fixing up the city council’s office space.



”My first thought would be how about our substations and our fire stations,” said Sgt. Sheldon Smith with the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas.



Dallas police have been pleading with the city to add bullet proof glass and better security measures to their substations and police headquarters after coming under attack multiple times.



”We’ve been told they are going to repair them and make those environments more safe for our first responders and it hasn’t happened yet,” said Sgt. Smith.



City Manager T.C. Broadnax did not go on camera for this report but did hold a news conference on Friday about the budget.



”We are devoting in the public safety area about 60 percent of our general fund budget.”



And he promises to spend $13.5million dollars to repair city facilities that will include some improvements to police and fire stations.



”I think the city manager is making a tremendous move but you can only do so much with so little, said Councilman Caraway.



Officers and firefighters understand there are other needs but say they have waited patiently for years for improvements.



“We’ve been waiting and are still waiting,” said Sgt. Smith.



The city says the city managers offices needed an upgrade to look more professional.



They say the assistant city managers were in cubicles and hadn’t been updated since the 1990’s. They say the money came from the city’s non-departmental fund which includes legal, audit fees and payments to appraisal districts.



But many police and fire stations haven’t been upgraded in decades. The police academy for example is in an old office building that the city has been renting for more than 20 years.

