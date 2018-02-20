New Braunfels Police released new details Tuesday morning after a suspect was taken into custody following a standoff Monday evening.

It all started around 6:30 p.m., when police were called out to the Lowe's on I-35 in New Braunfels for a robbery. Police say 46-year-old Ruben Ramirez, Jr., tried to rob the store, got into a scuffle with employees, and then took off.

New Braunfels police followed his vehicle and were able to finally stop him after a brief chase using spike strips at I-35 near Schwab Road.

Police say at that point, Ramirez refused to get out of the car, claiming he had a gun and threatening to shoot. Officers started firing bean bag rounds at his car, but he still would not get out.

Several other law enforcement organizations came to the scene to help. All lanes of I-35 were shut down, causing a traffic back-up for miles.

About three hours later, Ramirez surrendered to police. He is facing several charges, including aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

