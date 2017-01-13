Pleasant Grove homeowner fights back against home invader

Investigators said a masked suspect kicked in the door of a home around 3 a.m. in the 9500 block of Eloise St. near June Rd. in Pleasant Grove.

A Pleasant Grove family fought back against home intruders early Friday morning.

Investigators said a masked suspect kicked in the door of a home around 3 a.m. in the 9500 block of Eloise St. near June Rd. in Pleasant Grove.

The homeowner, his wife and a grown child were inside the home at the time of the invasion. Police said the homeowner told the suspect to get out when there was an exchange of gunfire. The homeowner shot at least one suspect. Investigators said there could be more suspects involved in the home invasion.

The suspects got away, but investigators were checking local hospitals for any sign of gunshot victims.

The homeowner and his family were not injured in the incident and nothing was taken from the home.

Copyright 2016 WFAA