Plans to repeal Obamacare leave those insured with fear of the unknown

DALLAS -- You can’t tell by looking at him, but Cannon Brown is a democrat. He’s also asthmatic, and has sleep apnea. He says it was his diagnosis and not his politics that lead him to the Affordable Care Act.

"I was like toxic waste to the insurance companies," said Brown. "No one would touch me for an individual policy."

Both issues are considered pre-existing conditions. Group rates at his last job took too much out of pocket. Brown says Obamacare solved both problems, covering his illnesses at a cost he could handle.

"Were it not for what the exchange offered, I would have been facing bankruptcy," he said.

In his first full week in office, repealing the Affordable Care Act remains a top priority for President Donald Trump. Hours after his swearing in Friday, he signed an executive mandate laying some groundwork when it comes to the process.

Still, he’s released no plan yet to replace it, so our best clues come from previous interviews. After his election, Trump told CBS News' 60 Minutes he wanted to keep coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. Brown is praying Trump stands by that, especially for his friends with conditions that threaten their lives.

"For somebody who’s living with HIV and has to take a pill once a day, that medication generally costs in the neighborhood of $3,000 a month," he said. "Without that medication they would die."

Vice President Mike Pence has promised a smooth transition, whatever the plan may be.

"It will be important that we be careful as we do that," said Pence, earlier this month. "That we do that in a way that doesn’t work a hardship on American families that have gained insurance."

Brown and millions of others are counting on it.

Monday, a pair of Republican senators proposed a partial replacement for Obamacare. It includes giving states the chance to decide whether or not to keep the Affordable Care Act. Either way, Republicans in Congress say any changes voted on and passed wouldn't take affect for anywhere from 18 months to three years, so that no one feels the rug's been pulled out from under them.

