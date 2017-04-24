Plano recovers from Friday's hail storm

George Slavik, a 76-year-old from Plano knew Monday wasn't going to be easy.

He is one of many victims to Friday night's hail storm. Slavik tells WFAA the hail lasted somewhere between 2 to 15 minutes.

He and his family worked all day to get the leaves cleared up from their front yard. When WFAA caught up with George he was on the 40th bag of debris.

"You will not believe...it was that thick out here with leaves," he said. He says his family was the first on the block to move in three decades ago.

"I've never seen hail quite like this before," said Ray Huffines with Huffines Dealerships in Plano. He says just about every new and used car that sat outside, roughly 1200 vehicles, took many quarter-size hail hits.

"A couple of dents here and there is one thing but when it's solid....it was just so much volume of hail," said Huffines.

Now just about all the cars that were left outside are discounted. Huffines said most of the cars may end up going for auction. WFAA noticed that many of the car dealerships along Plano Parkway sustained serious damages.

"It sounded like a gravel truck just dumped a load of gravel," Slavik described the hail storm.

If that's what it sounded like, cameras at Plano's Public Works show what the storm actually looked like. It showed the quarter-sized hail stones puncturing city vehicles. The damage at the yard is also somewhat expansive.

"Until you go through it you don't understand what kind of damage hail can do," said Gerald Cosgrove, Public Works Director with the city.

Much like at the dealerships, there are more vehicles with dented hoods and splintered glass. Including brand new police vehicles that have not even been put in service yet.

The city says at least 200 city vehicles took on damage. Cosgrove says it's still too early to determine which vehicles are a total loss and how much the estimated damage is.

