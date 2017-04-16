Plano police looking for suspect accused of murdering father

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Family finds faith, support amid son's mystery illness
-
North Korea failed missile launch
-
Teens arrested in Plano West High School vandalism
-
One-year-old dies after being left in a car in Burleson
-
Driver comes forward in hit-and-run crash
-
Puppy helps people grieve during tough times
-
Morning Weather Update 4-16-2017
-
Woman's body found in Lake Ray Hubbard
-
Riders stranded on two rides at Six Flags Fiesta Texas after power outage
More Stories
-
Police: Son sought in Plano man's murderApr 16, 2017, 2:36 p.m.
-
Oak Cliff residents help neighbors clean-up for EasterApr 16, 2017, 5:40 p.m.
-
Families across North Texas pack churches for Easter…Apr 16, 2017, 1:17 p.m.