Plano daycare under fire after video shows aggressive behavior towards child

The Children’s Courtyard in Plano has fired two employees after the mother of a toddler saw her child thrown to the ground. She was watching the incident unfold through a live camera while she was at work.



The video was later posted on a public Facebook.



That is where WFAA also found the footage.



It shows little Oliver Gilmore picked up and thrown down.



"After the child was thrown to the ground and that child did not move...that was the most concerning act was seeing the child dropped and child not move,” said Ofc. David Tilley with the Plano Police Department.



The parent’s called Plano police after viewing the video.



Daycare worker Jasmine Torres has been charged with child endangerment.

“We are dealing with a toddler. They are very resilient in some areas but very fragile in others,” said Ofc. Tilley.



Police say the child was taken to a children’s hospital and after being evaluated had no injuries.



The Children’s Courtyard issued a statement saying they have strict policies and procedures to make sure kids are safe.

"Upon being made aware of this situation, we immediately notified authorities and partnered with the state as well and conducted our own investigation. Those involved are no longer employed with us," Children's Courtyard said.



WFAA reviewed the daycare’s safety records.



In the last two years they have been cited 29 times for deficiencies. Nine of those were considered high risk; in one of the cases a child was left alone on a playground for about 30 minutes.



Police encourage parents to check out a day care’s safety record before putting their child in any sort of care.



“More important is do your research before you drop off your kid to someone you don’t know,” said Ofc. Tilley.



Police say to try to find a daycare where you can monitor what is happening while you are not there.

